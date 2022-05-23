Cardinals QB Kyler Murray not expected to attend OTAs in Arizona, report says

The drama surrounding the contract talks continue with the latest report about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Off-season training activities (OTAs) are around the corner for the Arizona Cardinals and it looks like the team will be a quarterback short when the team starts the programs.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to attend OTAs this week, according to a recent report. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news and said this was to be expected.

"Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray will not be at Arizona’s OTAs this week, as expected," Schefter tweeted. "All continues to remain quiet on his contract front, for now."

As Schefter noted, Murray's absence from OTAs isn't a surprise as the team and the QB work on a possible extension.

The drama during the off-season has been well documented and time will tell if an extension can be reached between the two parties. For now, OTAs will continue as planned.

