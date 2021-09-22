Kyler Murray earns NFC Player of the Week honors after Week 2 performance

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray put on quite a show against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium.

PHOENIX — It's only Week 2 and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is putting up some impressive numbers. And it's getting noticed across the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that Murray was named "NFC Offensive Player of the Week" after his 400-yard passing performance against the Vikings.

According to a release from the team, this is Murray’s fifth career “Offensive Player of the Week” award. The accomplishment ties him with Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner for the most “Offensive Player of the Week” selections in team history.

Murray won the award three times last year after being selected once as a rookie in 2019.

This is the second consecutive week an Arizona Cardinals player was recognized with "Player of the Week" honors. In Week 1, linebacker Chandler Jones was named “Defensive Player of the Week” following the Cardinals win at Tennessee.

Last week against Minnesota, Murray completed 29-of-36 pass attempts (80.6%) for 400 yards, three TDs and a passer rating of 117.6. He also added 31 rushing yards and a TD on five carries.

Arizona will be on the road for Week 3 as the team heads east to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

