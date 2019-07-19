The Emmy award winning Cardinals Broadcast Network will produce three Cardinals preseason games that can be seen locally on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) beginning Thursday, August 8 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

The other preseason broadcasts on 12 News are Saturday, August 24 at Minnesota and Thursday, August 29 at Denver. Arizona will also appear in a nationally-televised game on Thursday, August 15 on ESPN vs. Oakland at 5:00 PM MST.

The Cardinals regular radio team of Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Ron Wolfley (analyst) will be joined by 12 News anchor Paul Gerke (sideline reporter) to call the action. Cardinals reporter Paul Calvisi will join Wolfley and Gerke for the Denver broadcast on August 29.

All three games produced by the Cardinals will be preceded by a half-hour pregame show hosted by Gerke. Coverage of the Cardinals-Chargers game from State Farm Stadium on August 8 will begin with the 6:30 p.m. pregame show and kickoff will follow at 7:00 p.m. The Cardinals-Vikings game on August 24 will get started with the pregame show at 9:30 a.m. and then kickoff at 10:00 a.m. and the Cardinals-Broncos preseason finale on August 29 will start with the pregame show at 5:30 p.m. followed by the game at 6:00 p.m.

In addition, the pregame and game broadcasts will be shown in the Tucson market on KTTU/KMSB-TV (FOX 11), in the Albuquerque market on KOAT-TV (ABC 7) and in the Las Vegas market on KVVU-TV (FOX 5).

All three Cardinals produced broadcasts will be replayed on Fox Sports Arizona during the week following each game.

On the radio side, Paul Calvisi (play-by-play) will be joined by former Cardinals defensive end Bertrand Berry (analyst) and azcardinals.com writer Darren Urban (sideline reporter) on the call for the Chargers, Vikings, and Broncos games. Cardinals digital correspondent and Cover 2 host Craig Grialou will handle the play-by-play for the Broncos contest. Each game can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

