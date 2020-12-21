Cardinals pick up second-straight win, defeating Eagles 33-26 at home

The Cardinals now move to 8-6 and remain in the third and final Wild Card slot in the NFC playoff picture.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals picked up their second-straight win on Sunday to move them more comfortably into the NFC Playoff Picture.

The Cardinals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Eagles 33-26 at home.

The Cardinals are now 8-6 on the year and remain in the third and final Wild Card slot for the NFC Playoffs, ahead of the Chicago Bears (7-7).

Kyler Murray threw for 407 yards and three touchdowns and added his 11th rushing touchdown of the year.

DeAndre Hopkins put on an incredible performance with nine catches and 170 receiving yards and a touchdown.

What. A. Game. Cardinals pick up their second straight win to move to 8-6 pic.twitter.com/JBHRLQoKZr — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) December 21, 2020

The Cardinals got off to a hot start, opening up with a 16-0 lead which came on a safety and then two touchdowns, one of which came after a blocked punt.

A blocked punt sets up an easy Kyler Murray to Chase Edmonds touchdown and it’s alllll Arizona in the first 16-0. pic.twitter.com/BxG7BrB8E2 — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) December 20, 2020

After the Eagles answered with a touchdown of their own, an incredible DeAndre Hopkins catch in traffic would set up a field goal for the Cardinals, making it 19-7.

Not sure if DeAndre Hopkins is human.



(Via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/raLSQ4pKqr — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) December 20, 2020

After the Eagles would bring it within five with a touchdown, the Cardinals marched back down the field until Kyler Murray found Larry Fitzgerald in the end zone for another jaw-dropping catch.

This man is 37 years YOUNG 😤 pic.twitter.com/CFtWDYeUj6 — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) December 20, 2020

The Cardinals would go into the half up 26-20.

The defense played a larger role to start the second half. A score didn't come until late in the third quarter when Jalen Hurts rushed for a touchdown to tie the game at 26.

After a couple of punts back and forth, Kyler Murray would link up with DeAndre Hopkins all down the field before finding him for a 20-yard touchdown catch that, once again, had the sports world baffled.

With four minutes to go, the Eagles faced 3rd and 12 in their own territory but Jalen Hurts found Alshon Jeffery for a 40-yard gain to put them in Cardinals territory.

After getting it to the Arizona 16-yard-line, back to back sacks by the Cardinals defense would have the Eagles facing 3rd and 21 with two minutes left.

Byron Murphy broke up a would-be touchdown throw to the end zone. The Eagles would go for it on 4th and 21 and Chris Banjo knocked down a throw to the end zone.

The Eagles had all three timeouts to use and the Cardinals weren't able to get a first down. Arizona punted the ball away with 1:35 left in the game.

On 4th and 8, the Eagles got a first down on a throw from Hurts.

On the next play, Haason Reddick forced a fumble, but Hurts scooped the ball up and completed a first down pass to Zach Ertz.

With two seconds to go, the Eagles had 31 yards to go to the end zone. The Cardinals would bat it down to win.

The Cardinals are now 8-6 on the year and remain in the third and final Wild Card slot for the NFC Playoffs, ahead of the Chicago Bears (7-7).