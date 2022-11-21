The Cardinals are in Mexico City, go behind the scenes with 12News

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The Cardinals and the 49ers will meet in Mexico City on Monday night in a showdown between division rivals.
It's also a rematch of the first regular-season NFL game played in another country: The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 at Estadio Azteca in 2005 in front of more than 100,000 fans.
Team 12's Cam Cox is in Mexico City ahead of the matchup, here's a behind-the-scenes look ahead of the big game:
