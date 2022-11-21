The Cardinals are in Mexico City, go behind the scenes with 12News

The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 at Estadio Azteca in 2005 in front of more than 100,000 fans.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — The Cardinals and the 49ers will meet in Mexico City on Monday night in a showdown between division rivals.

It's also a rematch of the first regular-season NFL game played in another country: The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 at Estadio Azteca in 2005 in front of more than 100,000 fans.

Team 12's Cam Cox is in Mexico City ahead of the matchup, here's a behind-the-scenes look ahead of the big game:

John Sutcliffe opens MNF in Mexico City like only he can 🔥🇲🇽@espnsutcliffe | @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/UhGXOlX3zd — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2022

Taking it all in.



📍 Estadio Azteca pic.twitter.com/TRb1mIlZQ5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2022

Kyler Murray going through a workout on the field, running around making throws. @12SportsAZ #SFvsAZ pic.twitter.com/0tfTzRpl3U — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) November 21, 2022

Fun day around Mexico City. See all the sights, sounds and #AZCardinals fans tonight on Cardinals Locker Room and 12Sports Tonight on @12News. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/iPCnaX3sds — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) November 20, 2022

The grandest palace of them all. pic.twitter.com/CtaWbWdGWw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2022

A Warm Welcome to México 🎺 pic.twitter.com/054mbZi8VO — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 20, 2022

Por La Cultura 🇲🇽@markusgolden will be rocking these custom cleats for our #NFLMexicoGame tonight! pic.twitter.com/vfOcjYZAPn — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 21, 2022

