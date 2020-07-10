Cardinals make a young fan's first NFL game an experience that he will never forget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Need something to brighten your day? Watch how the Arizona Cardinals made a young fan's first NFL game an experience that he and his family will never forget!
5-year-old Lincoln Higgins is one of the biggest Cardinals fans out there.
“He loves the color red,” said Lincoln’s mom Micah. “Because he loves the color red, the Cardinals are his favorite bird. We have a lot that come to our backyard. So when he found out there was a Cardinals (NFL) team, he was like, 'that’s my team.'"
So when the family found out the Panthers were going to have fans in the stands when the Cardinals came to town, his parents decided it was time Lincoln experience his first NFL game. They surprised him with tickets and a Kyler Murray jersey.
The family posted about the day on social media, and the Cardinals twitter account responded.
The next day, a surprised showed up a Lincoln’s house. It was a box of Cardinals swag from his favorite team.
“Just warms your heart as a parents, because he’s so excited to be a Cardinals fan,” said Lincoln’s mom Micah. “We’re in Carolina so there aren’t many of him. So I just think they made a life long fan out of him by making him feel special.”