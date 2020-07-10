Cardinals make a young fan's first NFL game an experience that he will never forget

5-year-old Lincoln Higgins is one of the biggest Cardinals fans out there, even though he lives in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Need something to brighten your day? Watch how the Arizona Cardinals made a young fan's first NFL game an experience that he and his family will never forget!

5-year-old Lincoln Higgins is one of the biggest Cardinals fans out there.

“He loves the color red,” said Lincoln’s mom Micah. “Because he loves the color red, the Cardinals are his favorite bird. We have a lot that come to our backyard. So when he found out there was a Cardinals (NFL) team, he was like, 'that’s my team.'"

So when the family found out the Panthers were going to have fans in the stands when the Cardinals came to town, his parents decided it was time Lincoln experience his first NFL game. They surprised him with tickets and a Kyler Murray jersey.

2 years ago Lincoln decided he wanted to be an @AZCardinals Fan & he has been loyal ever since. Today he got to see them play at his 1st NFL game & despite being surrounded by Panthers fans he cheered loudly & proudly for his team! They may have lost but they made one fan happy! pic.twitter.com/FJRS54RxyL — Micah Erin (@MEHiggins_) October 4, 2020

The family posted about the day on social media, and the Cardinals twitter account responded.

You’re the best, Lincoln! Thanks for coming to watch and cheer us on. Sorry we couldn’t win for you! — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 5, 2020

The next day, a surprised showed up a Lincoln’s house. It was a box of Cardinals swag from his favorite team.

We will never be able to adequately thank the @AZCardinals for giving our son Lincoln a wonderful surprise. They have one lifelong fan on their hands. Thanks again.



XOXO,

The Higgins Family pic.twitter.com/PpWkJnNSC9 — Micah Erin (@MEHiggins_) October 7, 2020