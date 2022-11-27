Cardinals lose to Chargers 25-24 in final seconds of game

Chargers mounted the comeback against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon,

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Los Angeles Chargers defeats the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 after taking a last-second lead in the fourth quarter.

First quarter:

It was the Cardinals' second first-quarter touchdown of the season but it counted for six points an early lead.

Murray took control in the 10-play drive, running three times and finishing the drive off with a 33-yard TD pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

The defense also came out the gate strong, getting to Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert in the backfield for two sacks in the first three drives.

END OF 1: ARI 7, LAC 0

Second quarter:

After a Matt Prater field goal extended Arizona's lead, the Chargers made their move and got on the board.

Despite the Cardinals knocking the ball out of Herbert's hands on a second down, Los Angeles recovered the ball keeping the drive alive.

Herbert then led the team down the field and capped off the drive with a 2-yard TD pass to Kennan Allen to cut Arizona's lead to 10-7.

Later in the quarter, on a fourth-and-one, Murray attempted to go deep to Hopkins but was taken away by an athletic interception from Derwin James.

Getting the ball back with 6:30 left in the quarter, Los Angeles went back to work. Herbert connected with DeAndre Carter for 33 yards and the go-ahead score.

Before the half, Arizona took that lead back with a 5-yard TD run from Murray.

HALFTIME: ARI 17, LAC 14

Third quarter:

After Prater missed a field goal in an attempt to extend the Cardinals' lead, Los Angeles continued its efficient play.

The Chargers took a 14-play drive into Arizona territory but were forced to settle for a field goal to tie the game at 17-17 with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Murray and the Cardinals' offense was then marched down the field, entering the red zone going into the final quarter.

END OF 3: ARI 17, LAC 17

Fourth quarter:

Three plays into the final quarter, Arizona punched the ball into the endzone with a TD pass from Murray to James Conner for six yards and the 24-17 lead.

After each team traded punts in four straight possessions, the Cardinals' defense recorded their fourth sack of the game, this time from Isaiah Simmons.

LA forced an Arizona three-and-out with two minutes remaining with a final opportunity to get back even.

The Chargers punched it into the endzone and converted a successful 2-point conversion for the one-point win.

FINAL: LAC 25, ARI 24

