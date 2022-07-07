Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald joining Monday Night Football broadcast team

Larry Fitzgerald shared on Twitter Wednesday that he will be joining the ESPN broadcast as a studio analyst.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is joining the ESPN broadcast team for Monday Night Football this season, he announced on Twitter Wednesday.

Fitzgerald will join the production as a studio analyst for "Monday Night Countdown" and will make his debut during Week 1 when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12.

He will join Robert Griffin III, Booger McFarland and Steve Young as weekly analysts for the broadcast.

He shared the news on Twitter saying "Monday Night Football is a huge reason so many people fall in love with this game... it's surreal to be a part of that tradition. See you in Week 1, @ESPN @ESPNNFL. Let's go!!!"

The 11-time Pro Bowler spent all 17 seasons of his career with the Cardinals. He finished with a career 1,432 receptions and 17,492 receiving yards, which are both ranked second most all-time in NFL history.

Monday Night Football is a huge reason so many people fall in love with the game…it’s surreal to be a part of that tradition.



See you in Week 1, @ESPN @ESPNNFL. Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/9OHKbsixPE — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) September 7, 2022

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.