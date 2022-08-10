Arizona Cardinals fall to Philadelphia 20-17

The Cardinals missed a field goal with 20 seconds left to fall to Philadelphia.

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals last-minute push fell short, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17.

Sunday's defeat was the team's 8th straight loss at State Farm Stadium dating back to last season.

The Eagles (5-0) continue their hot start and remain the league's only unbeaten team to start the season.

First quarter:

The Eagles took control early, scoring on their first drive of the game.

An 11-play drive for a little over 4 minutes ended in a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts for the 7-0 lead.

Arizona's offense could not score a single point in the first quarter for their fifth straight game.

Second quarter:

Hurts found the endzone again to kick off the quarter with another short rushing touchdown after a long 16-play drive for a 14-0 lead.

Kyler Murray connected with WR Marquise Brown for 25 yards shortly after to cut the lead to 14-7.

Threatening to score again before the end of the half, the Cardinals could not get the ball into the endzone and settled for a 20-yard field goal.

Murray ended the first half 15-for-25 on 138 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Arizona went into halftime trailing the Eagles 14-10.

Third quarter:

The Eagles had nice momentum to begin the quarter but that was halted by a holding penalty. Cameron Dicker extended the lead back to 7 points with a 42-yard field goal.

Defenses for both teams for the opposing offenses to punt and the quarter ended with only three points scored.

Philadephia led the Cardinals 17-10.

Fourth quarter:

Arizona tied the game at 17-17 with an 11-yard rushing TD by former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin.

Hurts and Philadelphia then marched down the field following the Arizona touchdown.

Inside the Arizona 10, the Cardinals defense made a red zone stop and limited Philadelphia's damage to a field goal.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 1:45 remaining and got into range but missed a 42-yard field goal for the tie.

