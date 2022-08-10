x
Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals fall to Philadelphia 20-17

The Cardinals missed a field goal with 20 seconds left to fall to Philadelphia.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Arizona Cardinals last-minute push fell short, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17.

Sunday's defeat was the team's 8th straight loss at State Farm Stadium dating back to last season.

The Eagles (5-0) continue their hot start and remain the league's only unbeaten team to start the season.

First quarter:

The Eagles took control early, scoring on their first drive of the game.

An 11-play drive for a little over 4 minutes ended in a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Jalen Hurts for the 7-0 lead.

Arizona's offense could not score a single point in the first quarter for their fifth straight game.

Second quarter:

Hurts found the endzone again to kick off the quarter with another short rushing touchdown after a long 16-play drive for a 14-0 lead.

Kyler Murray connected with WR Marquise Brown for 25 yards shortly after to cut the lead to 14-7.

Threatening to score again before the end of the half, the Cardinals could not get the ball into the endzone and settled for a 20-yard field goal.

Murray ended the first half 15-for-25 on 138 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Arizona went into halftime trailing the Eagles 14-10.

Third quarter:

The Eagles had nice momentum to begin the quarter but that was halted by a holding penalty. Cameron Dicker extended the lead back to 7 points with a 42-yard field goal.

Defenses for both teams for the opposing offenses to punt and the quarter ended with only three points scored.

Philadephia led the Cardinals 17-10.

Fourth quarter:

Arizona tied the game at 17-17 with an 11-yard rushing TD by former Sun Devil Eno Benjamin.

Hurts and Philadelphia then marched down the field following the Arizona touchdown.

Inside the Arizona 10, the Cardinals defense made a red zone stop and limited Philadelphia's damage to a field goal.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 1:45 remaining and got into range but missed a 42-yard field goal for the tie.

