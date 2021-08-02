Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald still a no-show at training camp; announces radio show with Tom Brady

The star wide receiver's future with the Cardinal's is still uncertain after missing the first week of training camp.

The first week of the Arizona Cardinals training camp is in the books, notably without an appearance from star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

During the NFL's Back Together Day on Saturday, fans were reportedly shouting out "Where's Larry?" at the State Farm Stadium as Fitzgerald was still missing from action since the first day of camp on July 27.

It's still unknown if Fitzgerald, dubbed the greatest wide receiver in Cardinals' history, will be coming back to play for his 18th season or if he will retire.

The Cardinals have repeatedly said they want Fitzgerald to be a part of the team and are giving him all the space he needs to decide.

However, any future statements on him shouldn't be expected. Third-year coach Kliff Kingsbury has deflected questions for months about Fitzgerald’s future, with the season opener a little over a month away on Sept. 12 against the Tennessee Titans.

While Fitzgerald has been quiet on his questionable return, he still made news on Monday with the announcement of hosting a weekly radio show with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and star wide receiver will host “Let’s Go!” a weekly SiriusXM Radio show. They will join Jim Gray in discussing what’s going on in the NFL.

The one-hour show will air every Monday at 6 p.m. MST starting Sept. 6 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). It will replay every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88). After “Let’s Go!” is broadcast each week, it will become available as individual podcasts on the SXM App, Pandora and Stitcher.

“While we never had the chance to play together, to be radio teammates with the G.O.A.T, Tom Brady, is as good as it gets,” Fitzgerald told the Associated Press.

The Cardinals will have an open practice on Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

