Cardinals and James Conner agree on 3-year contract extension

Running back James Conner agreed on the extension just as Chase Edmonds agreed to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Running back James Conner has agreed to a 3-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Monday.

ESPN reported the extension is a $21 million deal that could grow to a maximum of $25.5 million and has $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

The Cardinals potentially paying Conner a max deal comes as no surprise after it was announced that Chase Edmonds, the other half of their running back tandem, will sign with the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran led the Cardinals with 18 touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards rushing and receiving in 2021. Conner joined Arizona after being with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2017.

