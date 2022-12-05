Cardinals to open season at State Farm Stadium against Chiefs

The Week 1 matchup is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will open up the 2022 NFL regular season at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Week 1 matchup will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time.

A matchup against the Chiefs marks the 10th time the Cardinals have opened their season at State Farm Stadium since they began playing at the facility in 2006. The team has an 11-5 overall record in home openers.

The home opener will be the first time Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Patrick Mahomes will face off in the regular season. Kingsbury coached the Pro-Bowl QB for two seasons at Texas Tech.

The entire regular season schedule will be revealed Thursday at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.

