Cardinals' head coach Kingsbury cleared for Texans game after missing last week due to COVID-19

After missing one game due to COVID-19, Kliff Kingsbury will be back on the sidelines to coach the Cardinals against the Texans.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals' head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return to the field for Sunday's game after he missed last week’s game because he tested positive for COVID-19, team personnel reported.

Kingsbury will be back on the sidelines just in time for the Cardinals to take on the Houston Texans, per NFL COVID protocols.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return, per NFL COVID protocols.



He will be back on the sidelines at State Farm Stadium for this afternoon’s game vs. the Houston Texans. pic.twitter.com/ET5BoRmjyr — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 24, 2021

The news broke of Kingsbury's positive COVID test on Oct. 15.

Linebacker Chandler Jones, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, defensive tackle Zach Allen, defensive lineman Corey Peters and GM Steve Keim all tested for coronavirus as well.

Kingsbury missed last Sunday's game against the Browns because of the virus. For the first time in a pro game, assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple called the offensive plays for Kyler Murray.

Although Jones was seen on at the team's practice facility on Friday, the Cardinals still have not taken him off of the COVID list.

The Cardinals will take one the Texans at 1:25 p.m. at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Sports