Cardinals' new GM Monti Ossenfort talks trades from NFL Scouting Combine

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was among the topics discussed. “I’m glad DeAndre is on the team right now,” Ossenfort said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cardinals' new General Manager Monti Ossenfort spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, sharing updates on the team.

The combine is the first major event for Ossenfort and new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. It's also where teams usually start having trade conversations for players and draft picks.

Ossenfort said the organization wants to keep DE Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy – those are two of the 30+ free agents the Cardinals will have to make decisions on.

But no decision has been made on Isaiah Simmons’ 5th-year option. the Cardinals have until the middle of May to decide.

Notes from GM Monti Ossenfort:

-they want to keep DE Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy

-No decision on Isaiah Simmons’ 5th year option, they have till May

-Open for business to trading #3 pick

-Still undecided on the future of DHop@12SportsAZ #AZCardinals #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/0LM4rH2uDO — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 28, 2023

Also still undecided is the future of DeAndre Hopkins. Reports surfaced after last season that the Cardinals would look to trade Hopkins. Hopkins met with Ossenfort before the Super Bowl to discuss his future with the team.

“I’m glad DeAndre is on the team right now,” Ossenfort said Tuesday.

Arizona is set to pick third overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. The guys most linked to them – Alabama’s Will Anderson, Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. All guys who can get after the quarterback.

When asked about those three – Carter, Anderson and Wilson – Ossenfort said: “Those are 3 players I have studied. Looking forward to meeting them this week.”

#AZCardinals New GM Monti Ossenfort will take the podium at 10:30 AZ time. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/BtOA1tqTru — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 28, 2023

Call it their first work retreat. The #NFLCombine in Indianapolis is the first major event for the new #AZCardinals running the show. @12SportsAZ https://t.co/FOxXAAohDD pic.twitter.com/8FUv7Z8VN2 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) February 28, 2023

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Sports