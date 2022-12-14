Cardinals GM taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence

The news comes two days after Cards' quarterback Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL injury.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's a tough day to be a Cardinal – again.

General Manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, the Cardinals confirmed Wednesday.

Keim spent 14 seasons working within the Cardinals personnel department before he was elevated to general manager in 2013, his bio reads.

The news comes two days after Cards' quarterback Kyler Murray's season-ending ACL injury.

Keim selected Murray with the #1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

Steve Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson. https://t.co/LnYIOkcRKN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022

