SANTA CLARA, Calif. - On the Cardinals first offensive play of the day, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen dropped back into the pocket on a play action pass and sailed one across the field into the hands of rookie wide-out Christian Kirk, who beat defenders to the end zone in a foot race.

The 75-yard touchdown gave the Cards a one point lead after the 49ers scored on their first possession, but missed an extra point.

WOW. First play on offense, Rosen➡️Kirk 75-yard TD. Kirk’s first NFL TD. Cards up 7-6. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/Rxnu8EX5HY — Cam La Fontaine (@LaFontaineCam) October 7, 2018

That was one of the few highlights for the Cardinals offense Sunday. It was the defense that guided the team to its first win despite missing Markus Golden and Robert Nkemdiche.

After Patrick Peterson recovered a 49ers fumble in their own territory, the Cardinals got their second score early in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run.

David Johnson pounds it in after Patrick Peterson comes up with a fumble recovery. Cards 14-6 in the second. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/gYgmpIs3pl — Cam La Fontaine (@LaFontaineCam) October 7, 2018

The game was dead offensively on both sides until midway through the fourth quarter. The 49ers drove down the field and and finally got into the end zone on a fourth-and-goal pass from C.J. Beathard to Trent Taylor.

The 49ers needed to convert a 2-point attempt in order to tie the game at 14, but a Chandler Jones tipped ball at the line foiled their plans.

Jones had a solid game for the Cardinals that included a strip sack and recovered fumble as well as two tackles for loss.

STRIPPED. Chandler Jones comes up with the ball after a strip sack. #12Sports pic.twitter.com/qfA1T91bjM — Cam La Fontaine (@LaFontaineCam) October 7, 2018

The following offensive possession, Rosen and the Cardinals had a quick three-and-out that included two overthrown balls by Rosen due to pressure from the 49ers. A poor punt ensued and the 49ers took over at their own 32.

But, the Cardinals defense came up with its fourth takeaway of the game as Haason Reddick stripped Beathard and Josh Bynes scooped up the ball and took it to the end zone to give the Cardinals a 9-point lead with four and a half minutes to go.

Haason Reddick strips Beathard and Josh Bynes takes it all the way to the house. Cards by 9 with 4 minutes to go! #12Sports pic.twitter.com/8CR0WICD8Q — Cam La Fontaine (@LaFontaineCam) October 7, 2018

On the following possession, Bené Benwikere picked off Beathard and sealed the deal for the Cardinals.

David Johnson ran in for his second touchdown of the game on the following possession.

The Cardinals won the turnover battle 5-0. It's the first game the Cardinals didn't turn the ball over this season.

Budda Baker led the team with 11 solo tackles.

Rosen finished 10-for-25 with 170 yards and a touchdown. David Johnson ran the ball 18 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Kirk led receivers with 3 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona went on to win 28-18. It's the seventh straight time the Cardinals beat the 49ers dating back to 2014.

The Cardinals finally closed a game the right way after two straight weeks of blowing late chances.

Arizona will take its 1-4 record to Minnesota next week to take on the Vikings.

