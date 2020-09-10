Jets send players, coaches home after presumptive positive test Friday, ahead of Cardinals game

The Cardinals were set to fly to New York on Friday for their Sunday game against the Jets. Now their travel plans may change.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The entire New York Jets team was sent home on Friday after one player tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, putting their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in jeopardy.

The Cardinals were set to fly to New York on Friday for their Sunday game against the Jets and as of 7:45 a.m., the plan is still the fly out today, GM Steve Keim said on 98.7 FM this morning.

Now, it's possible the game could be delayed a couple of days or postponed altogether.

NEW: The #Jets will finish their work virtually today. Nothing has indicated Sunday’s game is in jeopardy yet per @MikeGarafolo. #AZCardinals GM talks in 7 minutes, players at 10am and Kliff at noon. — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 9, 2020

The NFL has seen its fair share of issues with players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks.

An outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization for the team's week four game to be canceled. The Titans are expected to play Buffalo on Tuesday instead of Sunday.

The Patriots/Chiefs game was also moved from Sunday to Monday last week after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gillmore tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals have had just one player on the COVID-19/injured reserve list: KeeSean Johnson, who was placed on the list on Sept. 11 and taken off on Sept. 21.

The player who tested positive this morning in New Jersey has been re-tested and they should get results this afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York today, so now there are questions whether they can leave to fly East for Sunday’s game against the Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

DEVELOPING: The entire #Jets team was just sent home after a “presumptive positive player test today” per @AdamSchefter. The #AZCardinals are scheduled to fly to New York today after practice. #12Sports @12SportsAZ — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 9, 2020