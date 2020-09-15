Cardinals fans create ‘homegating’ experience

A group of Arizona Cardinals fans created a new way to experience game day until they’re allowed to return to State Farm Stadium.

“We tailgate for the last sixteen years at the stadium, and we’re like what can we do to make sure that it’s going to be awesome,” said Cardinals season-ticket holder Susan Paul. “So, we decided to do a homegating.”

“We have tri-tip, we have jalapeno stuffed with chorizo, buffalo chicken dip, we have beverages. Speaking of beverages, we have a special beverage called the ‘4K’ that stands for Kliff Kingsbury Kyler Kool-Aid. It is really good, so no matter what happens in the game you’re going to have a good day!”

Susan can’t share the recipe for the Kool-Aid, but she will offer you a glass to give it a try.

To mimic gameday, Susan created a backyard bar/stadium experience for the group to head into when the game started.

“Everyone needs a break right now, and for us just coming here with our friends and cooking and enjoying the entire day, that’s really what it’s all about.”