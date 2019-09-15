BALTIMORE — The Cardinals battled once again in the second half, but ultimately fell to the Ravens in a one score game 23-17.

Arizona went into the half down 17-6 after two impressive drives led to short field goals by Zane Gonzalez. Through one half of play, Kyler Murray was 17-for-26 for 192 yards already.

After the Cardinals and Ravens made field goals in the third quarter to make it 20-9, the Cardinals went back to work and thanks to two big plays, found themselves at the 1-yard-line. David Johnson ran it in from the shotgun for the first Cardinals touchdown of the game.

Murray found Keesean Johnson for the 2-point conversion to make it 20-17.

The Cardinals held the Ravens to a field goal on the following possession and trailed by just six points.

A frustrating three-and-out gave Baltimore the ball back with just over eight minutes on the clock, which led to a punt.

The Cardinals started from inside their own 10 on the next drive but would punt it away after multiple penalties moved them backwards.

On the ensuing Ravens possession, Lamar Jackson found Marquise Brown for 41-yard gain on third and long to put themselves deep in Cardinals territory with three minutes left.

The Ravens were able to run out the clock and seal the win.

Murray finished with 350 passing yards. Christian Kirk had 115 of those receiving yards, Larry Fitzgerald had 104.

The Cardinals had just 20 total rushing yards in the game.

Arizona moves to 0-1-1 on the season, they play the Carolina Panthers at home next week.