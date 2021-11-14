Cardinals fall 34-10 to Panthers in consecutive game without Murray, Hopkins

Backup QB Colt McCoy would exit due to injury, putting third-stringer Chris Streveler at center.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals lost their second game of the season, but the bigger worry might be the mounting number of injuries.

Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers to a 34-10 victory over the Cards on Sunday.

The loss came during the second week without Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins who were sidelined along with J.J. Watt and a growing number of players into the second half of the season.

Colt McCoy started for the Cardinals again after ably filling in against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but his offense couldn’t produce much. McCoy would exit in the third quarter due to injury, putting third-stringer Chris Streveler at center.

The game also marked the return of former league MVP Cam Newton who was signed by the Panthers after Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him on the sidelines for at least four weeks.

Backup signal-caller P.J. Walker started for the Panthers, but it was Newton who scored on a two-yard run and who found Robby Anderson in the endzone to extend the lead.

Carolina put up 23 first-half points while shutting down Arizona.

Matt Prater converted on a field goal to start the second half for Arizona, but Walker and McCaffrey fired back with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped with a 2-point conversion.

Down 28 points, Streveler led a 71-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by James Conner.

But the deficit proved to be too much for Arizona.

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez also got revenge on his former team and was perfect on four field goals and two extra points.

What’s next?

The Cardinals will travel next week to face off against division rival Seattle on Nov. 21 at 2:25 p.m.

Carolina will host the Washington Football Team on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.

Cardinals vs Panthers in photos 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Sports