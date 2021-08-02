Cardinals expected to re-sign DT Corey Peters

Defensive tackle Corey Peters worked out for the team Monday morning and is in good shape, according to Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals brought back a familiar face on the defensive line.

The team is expected to re-sign defensive tackle Corey Peters. He worked out for the team Monday morning and is in good shape, according to Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The former Cardinals captain has been here since 2015. He missed the back half of last season with a knee injury.

The Cardinals have been dealing with injuries on the D-line recently.

JJ Watt was not practicing due to a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips missed practice Monday for a minor thing, but Kingsbury did not expect him to be out much longer.

The Cardinals also got back six players off their COVID protocol list, including three starters on the offensive line LG Justin Pugh, C Rodney Hudson, RT Kelvin Beachum. Also, WR Andy Isabella, WR KeeSean Johnson and WR Isaac Whitney returned.