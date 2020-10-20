Cardinals dominate Cowboys in Dallas on national stage

Monday Night Football was all Arizona as the Cardinals rolled the Cowboys 38-10.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arizona Cardinals had just about everything go their way Monday night in Dallas.

The Cardinals and Cowboys both started the game rocky on offense, including Kyler Murray, who started the game 3-for-12.

But, the Cardinals defense began strong and remained strong throughout the game. The Arizona surge began with a Budda Baker forced fumble from Ezekiel Elliott late in the first quarter.

Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips recovered the fumble. Phillips attended his father's funeral on Saturday.

Cards DT Jordan Phillips attended his father’s funeral in Wichita on Saturday morning.



In the first half tonight he recovered an Ezekiel Elliott fumble to set up one Cards TD & forced another leading to a 2nd.



It’s his 1st career game with both a forced fumble & fumble recovery — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 20, 2020

The Cardinals would capitalize on the ensuing drive, which ended with a Kyler Murray toss to Christian Kirk for a touchdown to go up 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Christian Kirk beats the Cowboys to the corner and the Cardinals strike first! 7-0 AZ early in the second pic.twitter.com/K1LC7Zia44 — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 20, 2020

On the Cowboys next drive, Elliott would fumble again, giving Arizona even better field position.

Kenyan Drake would cap that drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run giving the Cardinals a 14-0 lead in the blink of an eye.

The Cardinals capitalize on another Cowboys turnover and lead 14-0! pic.twitter.com/gXrdJslf8U — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 20, 2020

After forcing a punt later in the second quarter, the Cardinals took back over at their own 20. The first play of the drive, Kyler Murray would air one out to Christian Kirk for an 80-yard touchdown reception.

BOMBS AWAY. Kyler Murray unleases one to Christian Kirk for an 80-yard TD! 21 to zero Arizona 👀 pic.twitter.com/L8Y2TScIpB — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 20, 2020

On the replay of @ckirk long touchdown... WATCH the bench! @byronmurphy can't control his arms, and @P2 jumps into a coach's arms then high steps down the sideline like he's a drum major. #12Sports @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/YLILoh0Pv2 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) October 20, 2020

The Cardinals went into the half up 21-3.

After getting a stop at the start of the second half, the Cardinals would find the end zone again on a Kyler Murray keeper to extend their lead to 28-3.

From there, the defense continued to come up big. Byron Murphy with multiple big pass breakups and a Budda Baker interception in the red zone early in the fourth would seal the win for Arizona.

That was Budda Baker’s first NFL interception.



His last was as a junior at the University of Washington, when he intercepted a pass in the Apple Cup vs Washington St on 11/25/16 at Martin Stadium in Pullman — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 20, 2020

On a third down in with just over 10 minutes to go, Murray would find DeAndre Hopkins for a 60-yard gain, which would lead to a field goal to make it 31-3.

The Cowboys scored a garbage time touchdown to bring it to 31-10.

When the Cardinals were just running out the clock, Kenyan Drake broke through and ran a 69-yard touchdown to really put the exclamation point on the game, making it 38-10.

Kyler Murray would finish 9-for-24 through the air with 188 yard and two touchdowns. He rushed for 74 yards and another TD.

Kenyan Drake had 164 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. Kirk had just two receptions but 86 yards and two touchdowns. Hopkins had 73 yards on two catches.