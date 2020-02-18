PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals and left tackle D.J. Humphries have agreed to a deal to keep Humphries in the Grand Canyon State, according to reports.

Humphries started all 16 games in the 2019 season.

Humphries will be with the Cardinals through the 2022 season.

The Cardinals drafted Humphries in 2015 in the first round. They signed a 4-year contract at that time.

The deal was first reported by Mike Garafolo of ESPN.

RELATED: Larry Fitzgerald to return to Arizona Cardinals for 2020 season

RELATED: Former Cardinals star Kurt Warner biopic set for December release