Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins out the rest of regular season with knee injury, reports say

The star wide receiver injured his knee against the Rams.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a knee injury, according to an ESPN report.

The star wide receiver will sit out after spraining his knee during the Cardinals game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hopkins is getting a second opinion on his knee from a doctor but the team is hopeful for his return during the postseason, ESPN reports. Hopkins reportedly had an MRI Tuesday but it's uncertain if he'll need surgery.

Hopkins sat out the last minute of Monday night's game after he went up for a catch in the end zone and two defenders came down on his leg.

Monday's game was Hopkins' first time back on the field after missing three previous games due to a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit at 11 a.m. Arizona is now 10-3 after a hard loss to the Rams during Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals have four games left in the regular season however, they've not yet officially claimed a spot in the playoffs.

Sports