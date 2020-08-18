Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford suffers potentially season-ending injury

Last year Alford, in his first year with the Cardinals, suffered a season-ending leg injury in training camp as well.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Robert Alford just can't catch a break. It was revealed the veteran cornerback suffered an injury in training camp Monday that could end his season.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months. Kingsbury did not specify the injury, but the NFL Network reported that the cornerback tore a pectoral muscle during practice on Sunday.

Just last week, Kingsbury noted three areas he's been keeping his eye on: linebackers, defensive line and Robert Alford, saying Alford had worked really hard to get back from his leg injury and was impressing so far.

He played six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals prior to last year. He was expected to be the team’s other starting cornerback opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.

Alford’s absence likely means more playing time for Byron Murphy, Kevin Peterson and Chris Jones.