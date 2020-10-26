Cardinals complete fourth quarter comeback, shock Seattle in OT 37-34

The Cardinals were down 10 points with under three minutes to go. They would complete the comeback and hand Seattle their first loss of the season in OT.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Cardinals and Seahawks had the high-scoring, high-drama game on Sunday Night Football that many expected.

The Cardinals were down 10 points with under three minutes to go but completed a fourth quarter comeback to send it to overtime.

The Seahawks won the toss in overtime and got the ball first. A touchdown would end the game, but the Cardinals would come up with a huge stop, forcing Seattle to punt.

The Cardinals would get the ball only needing a field goal to win and they drove down the field and got set up for a 41-yard attempt, which Arizona decided to take on 2nd down. But Zane Gonzalez would miss it left, giving Seattle the ball back.

Seattle would eventually have a 3rd and 14 and Russell Wilson threw his third interception of the game, this time to Arizona rookie Isaiah Simmons.

The Cardinals would get into field goal range once again. And Gonzalez wouldn't miss this one.

The Cardinals moved to 5-2 on the year, and Seattle moved to 5-1.

"I didn't feel like we were ever gonna lose that game." The Cardinals trailed by 10 with under three minutes to go, missed a game-winning field goal earlier in OT, and still found a way to win. pic.twitter.com/wnLJGri1PE — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

Cardinals complete the fourth quarter comeback and a roller coaster overtime to WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/y5kqNDISFM — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

The Cardinals started the game down 10-0 quickly after two efficient drives from Russell Wilson and co.

It wouldn't take long for Arizona to get on the board after that. Kyler Murray aired one out to his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 in the first.

Kyler Murray airs one out to DeAndre Hopkins who makes the catch and gets into the end zone! Cardinals get on track, now trail 10-7 in the first. pic.twitter.com/rOZE3NwVdq — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

The Seahawks would kick another field goal to make it 13-7 and then Arizona would give the ball back on the ensuing drive with a lost fumble.

As Seattle was in striking distance, Budda Baker made what may have been a game-changing play for the Cardinals when he intercepted Russell Wilson and looked like he was going to take it to the house.

Baker was tracked down by a speedy D.K. Metcalf and the Cardinals would turn it over on downs inside the Seattle 5-yard-line.

Budda Baker STEALS ONE from Russell Wilson flipping the field for Arizona! pic.twitter.com/3wksusorvd — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

Russell Wilson and Seattle marched down the field and scored another TD to make it 20-7.

But, Kyler Murray would answer. He'd lead the Cardinals down the field to find Christian Kirk wide open in the end zone to make it 20-14.

Cardinals answer! Murray finds a wide open Christian Kirk, who taps the toe and scores the TD. 20-14 Seattle just over a minute to go in the half. pic.twitter.com/xO1roo2nPi — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

Wilson would continue his magic on the next drive, though, finding Tyler Lockett with a picture perfect throw in the end zone to make it 27-14 Seattle with under a minute to go in the half.

Zane Gonzalez would tack on a field goal before the half to make it 27-17.

Cardinals down by 10 at the half. pic.twitter.com/MEM9pDNyJ5 — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

After getting a much-needed stop on their first defensive possession of the second half, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense would drive 93 yards, ending the drive with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown to all of a sudden make it a 3-point game.

Kyler keeps and the Cardinals pull it within 3 after a great 93-yard drive! 27-24 Seattle late in the third. pic.twitter.com/S3CmeDDvIT — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

With the TD, Kyler Murray became the first player in NFL history to have a rushing and passing touchdown in six of the first seven games of the season.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Seattle had the ball and was driving. On 3rd and 5, Wilson aired one out to Metcalf, but it was Patrick Peterson who would come up with the ball in the end zone to give Arizona the ball back.

P2 plays centerfielder and gets the INT in the end zone! Cardinals have the ball back down 3. pic.twitter.com/RK2HkhkFNG — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

However, the very next play, Murray airmailed one over the middle and it was picked off by Seattle's Quandre Diggs to give the Seahawks the ball back inside midfield.

The Seahawks would turn that into seven points, converting a 4th and 2 with another Russell Wilson touchdown throw to Tyler Lockett, his third of the game.

That made it 34-24 Seattle with 6:44 left in the game.

The Cardinals would convert a 4th and 1 at midfield on the ensuing drive, but Kenyan Drake would have to be helped off the field and would miss the rest of the game.

Arizona couldn't move the ball efficiently and would settle for a 52-yard field goal try with three minutes to go, put through by Gonzalez but Seattle would commit a 15-yard penalty to give Arizona a first down and a chance to get a touchdown instead of a field goal.

Two plays later, the Cardinals would get that touchdown on another Murray to Kirk connection to make it 34-31 with 2:28 to go.

TOUCHDOWN Christian Kirk! The Cardinals pull it within 3 with 2:28 on the clock! pic.twitter.com/UWDlYQ1uRk — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) October 26, 2020

With 1:42 left and out of timeouts, the Cardinals had to stop Seattle from converting a 3rd down with 2 to go. They would get the stop and force Seattle to punt with under a minute to go.

Kyler Murray would take over with 52 seconds on the clock and no timeouts.

Murray would breeze into field goal range. With two seconds on the clock, Zane Gonzalez would have a 44-yard field goal try and he nailed it to send the game into overtime.

The Seahawks won the toss and got the ball first.

The Cardinals would get a huge sack on second down to make it 3rd and 8, but Russell Wilson would convert and get the Seahawks near midfield.

On a 3rd down and 11, Vance Joseph drew up a blitz and cornerback Byron Murphy would come up with a huge sack to force a Seattle punt.

A field goal would win the game for Arizona.

The Cardinals marched down the field on the back of Murray and Chase Edmonds, setting up a Zane Gonzalez field goal to win, but he missed it left. The Cardinals opted to take the field goal on second down.

Seattle got the ball back. On 3rd and 10 near midfield, Russell Wilson would find D.K. Metcalf for a touchdown, but the play was called back for holding.

On the 3rd and 14, Arizona rookie Isaiah Simmons would intercept Russell Wilson, giving Arizona the ball back with 57 seconds left.

The Cardinals would move the ball into field goal range again, setting up a 49-yard attempt and Gonzalez knocked it through.

Kyler Murray finished with 360 yards passing and three passing touchdowns as well as 67 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins had 103 yards on 10 catches. Chase Edmonds was busy with 7 catches and 87 yards receiving. Christian Kirk had five catches, two for touchdowns.

Arizona shut down D.K. Metcalf, but Tyler Lockett had a career day with 175 yards receiving on 13 catches and three touchdowns.

Russell Wilson had 361 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 84 yards on the ground.