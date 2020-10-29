Arizona Cardinals can have 4,200 fans for home games against Dolphins, Bills

The Cardinals hosted general public fans for the first time at last Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Now they've been cleared to host more.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After the Arizona Cardinals were able to host general public fans for the first time this season at last Sunday's game against the Seahawks, the state is allowing more at the next two Cardinals home games.

The team announced the Arizona Department of Health Services is allowing 4,200 fans at the Cardinals' next two home games against the Miami Dolphins (Nov. 8) and the Buffalo Bills (Nov. 15).

Last Sunday, the organization hosted 1,200 fans against Seattle.

As with last week, seats will only be available to season-ticket members, chosen through account seniority, the Cardinals say. Availability on the seniority list will begin where the team left off after the Seattle game. Accounts that purchased tickets for the Seahawks game will have an opportunity again to buy tickets once all other accounts have had their turn.

Fans will have the option to buy two tickets to either the Dolphins game or the Bills game but not both, in order to accommodate the greatest number of fans. Fans will be contacted by email with details.

Tickets and parking are 100% digital. Fans are required to wear masks at all times. Concessions are also contact-less.

The Cardinals were first allowed to have people in the stands on Sept. 27 against the Detroit Lions, with about 750 family members and close family friends of players, coaches and staff.

Attendance decision about future games will be announced at a later date.

The clearance from the Arizona Department of Health Services comes as cases in Arizona continue to rise again.

ADHS reported 1,315 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 728 per day on Oct. 14 to 1,036 on Wednesday. The average for daily deaths increased from 6 to 7.3 and the positivity average went from 7.2% to 9.8%.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 5,000 coronavirus deaths on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.12 on Tuesday, up from 1.10 on Monday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.