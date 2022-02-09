Cardinals drop season opener against the Chiefs 44-21

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals had a tough matchup in the team's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21 in the NFL season opener Sunday afternoon.

Fans could be heard doing the Tomahawk Chop as Cardinals fans headed for the exits before the game even ended.

Wow. SUPER LOUD Tomahawk Chop chant as #AZCardinals fans head for the exits. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/dEvlVnBJrk — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 11, 2022

This story will be updated soon. Check back in a few minutes.

