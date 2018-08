PHOENIX - It’s not the news anyone wanted to hear; Arizona Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley is out for the year.

Head Coach Steve Wilks announced the bad news Monday morning during a press conference. Shipley sustained the injury during the Cardinals Red and White practice Saturday afternoon at University of Phoenix Stadium. Wilks confirmed that the injury was a torn ACL.

HC Wilks confirms that center A.Q. Shipley has an ACL injury. https://t.co/QCWrAHdNRI — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 6, 2018

Rookie center Mason Cole will take over the starting center position, according to the team.

© 2018 KPNX