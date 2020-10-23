Cardinals bring back linebacker Markus Golden in trade with Giants

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back linebacker Markus Golden as the team announced a trade with a New York Giants on Friday.
The Cardinals received Golden in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.
The Cardinals are looking to bolster their depth on the defensive side after losing All-Pro Chandler Jones to a season-ending bicep injury.
Golden played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants as a free agent last year. He led New York with 10.5 sacks last season but his playing time decreased with the new coaching staff.
Golden was a free agent after last season, but he was unable to get a new contract. The Giants re-signed him on Aug. 4. He had 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed. He played 27 snaps against the Eagles and had a sack.
Golden played in 46 regular-season games with 24 starts when he was with the Cardinals from 2015-18. He also started two postseason games. Golden had 142 tackles, 19 sacks, three passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Cards.
The Giants are scheduled to play host to the Cardinals in MetLife Stadium on Dec. 13.