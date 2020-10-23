Cardinals bring back linebacker Markus Golden in trade with Giants

Golden played in 46 games from Arizona from 2015 to 2018.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back linebacker Markus Golden as the team announced a trade with a New York Giants on Friday.

The Cardinals received Golden in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

The Cardinals are looking to bolster their depth on the defensive side after losing All-Pro Chandler Jones to a season-ending bicep injury.

Golden played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants as a free agent last year. He led New York with 10.5 sacks last season but his playing time decreased with the new coaching staff.

Golden was a free agent after last season, but he was unable to get a new contract. The Giants re-signed him on Aug. 4. He had 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one pass defensed. He played 27 snaps against the Eagles and had a sack.

Golden played in 46 regular-season games with 24 starts when he was with the Cardinals from 2015-18. He also started two postseason games. Golden had 142 tackles, 19 sacks, three passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Cards.