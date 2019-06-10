CINCINNATI — It took a few weeks, but Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray finally have their first NFL win and the Cardinals have one in the win column for the first time this season after a 26-23 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Kyler Murray finished with 253 yards through the air and 93 yards on the ground on 10 carries as well as a rushing touchdown.

David Johnson had his best game yet with 91 yards on the ground and 65 yards receiving.

The Cardinals trailed 3-0 when Kliff Kingsbury made a gutsy call to go for it on 4th and 2 from the Cincinnati six-yard line. Kyler Murray was able to scramble it into the endzone for the touchdown to give Arizona the lead.

Zane Gonzalez kicked three field goals for the Cardinals as the offense stalled in the red zone multiple times.

On six trips to the red zone, the Cardinals recorded just one touchdown, four field goals and one missed field goal.

The Cardinals made it 23-9 in the fourth when Chase Edmonds rushed for a 37-yard touchdown.

The Bengals quickly answered with a touchdown.

Following a three-and-out for the Cardinals, the Bengals tied the game up with just two minutes left on a 42-yard touchdown from Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd.

The Cardinals had two minutes to go down the field and score. Kyler Murray dropped an over-the-shoulder dime to David Johnson to gain 24 yards and get the Cardinals into Cincinnati territory.

Two plays later, Kyler Murray scrambled for another 24 yards to put the Cardinals at the 15-yard-line.

Zane Gonzalez hit the game-winning field goal to give the Cards a 26-23 win and their first win of the year.

The Cardinals return to Arizona to play the struggling Atlanta Falcons next week.