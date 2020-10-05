Cardinals' All-Pro LB Chandler Jones to receive his degree from Syracuse in virtual ceremony

Chandler Jones went back to get his degree in Human Development and Family Sciences from Syracuse University.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's been quite the year from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones. He had a career-high 19 sacks last season, was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press as an edge rusher, was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named to the NFL's All-Decade Team (2010-2020).

Now, he can add college graduate to that list of accomplishments in the past year.

On Sunday, Jones will receive his degree in Human Development and Family Sciences from Syracuse University.

Jones attended Syracuse and played football from 2009-2011.