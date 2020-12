Fitzgerald was placed on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 26.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that Larry Fitzgerald has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Fitzgerald was placed on the list on Nov. 26 and missed the Cardinals' last two games, against the Patriots and Rams.

The Cardinals have dropped three-straight games and are now 6-6 and are currently out of the playoffs with four games to go.