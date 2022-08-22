OL Ford headed to Cardinals after trade with Bills

The 25-year old lineman has experience starting at both guard and tackle in his NFL career, including starting 15 games at right tackle as a rookie in 2019.

PHOENIX — Another college teammate of Kyler Murray is joining the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced Monday that they agreed to a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire offensive lineman Cody Ford. Officials said the trade is currently pending the passing of a physical.

In exchange for Ford, Arizona will send its fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ford is 6-foot, 3-inches and 329 pounds. He played 38 games (29 starts) over the past three seasons with Buffalo after he was selected in the second-round (38th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Oklahoma.

Ford is a college teammate of Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown at Oklahoma.

