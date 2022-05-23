HBO's 'Hard Knocks' coming to Arizona as Cardinals knock on playoff hopes

HBO's "Hard Knocks In Season" will show the Cardinals' journey in real-time during the upcoming NFL season.

If there's one team that will be itching to get back into the NFL postseason, it's the Arizona Cardinals. And now their journey to reclaim rank in the NFC will be documented for the country to watch.

HBO's sports reality franchise show, "Hard Knocks," is featuring the Cardinals for an all-access docuseries during the 2022-2023 season. Starting in November, "Hard Knocks In Season" will give fans weekly inside coverage in real-time as the Cardinals try to top a record-breaking season.

Last season, the Cardinals started off seemingly as a top contender in the NFC. Arizona had a 7-0 start to the season and made it to the playoffs for the first time in six years. However, injuries and a lack of depth had a huge impact on the Cardinals' decline during the second half of the season.

Fans will now be able to see firsthand how quarterback Kyler Murray will adjust and lead the team to another playoff appearance and maybe even the Superbowl, which will be held in Arizona next year.

"Hard Knocks In Season" debuted last fall with the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 regular-season journey.

The in-season edition of "Hard Knocks" will be the first appearance for the Cardinals as part of the Hard Knocks franchise. The Cardinals were considered for the show's training camp series last season but the Dallas Cowboys were chosen instead.

The Detroit Lions will be featured in the training camp series this season.

