Can you feel it? Football season is right around the corner.

And the unofficial return of football is the start of NFL training camps. For the Arizona Cardinals, camp begins on July 28.

If you’re interested in attending any of the open practices, here’s some important information to know before you go.

Where can I park?

The Green and Grey carparks on the east side of the stadium will be available each practice day and will open one hour prior to the scheduled start of every practice. Those who attend practice are advised to use the Green entry off of 91st Avenue.

Additional parking spots in the Orange lot will also be available for fans to park for practices on July 28, July 29 and August 4.

Where do I enter the stadium?

Fans are recommended to enter the stadium through Bud Light Gate 3 on the east side of the stadium for each open practice. Attendees can also enter through the Arizona Cardinals Team Shop at the north end near University of Phoenix Gate 2.

The gates will open 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of every practice. For the practices on July 28, July 29 and the Red & White practice on Saturday, August 4, fans can enter through Hyundai Gate 1.

Should I put my belongings in a clear bag?

Yes, the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium to speed their entry through security.

Is there assigned seating?

No, open seating will be available for fans on the east side of the stadium in the lower level for all open Cardinals practices.

What kids activities will be available?

There will be a Kids Interactive Zone presented by Raising Cane’s located on the main concourse at the north end of the stadium. Young fans can participate in activities including an inflatable obstacle course, quarterback toss and combine-like football drills.

All children who wish to participate in this activity must register prior to entering the area. Registration tables are located at the entry to the area.

Will the players sign autographs?

Following practices, select Cardinals players are expected to sign autographs along the lower field walls for a limited time prior to leaving the field.

A separate autograph experience for children will also be available. A limited number of children between the ages of 2 and 12 will also have the opportunity to participate in a free post-practice player autograph experience.

Wristbands for access to this experience will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Children’s Autograph Experience table at the entry to the Kids Interactive Zone.

How about food at the stadium?

There will be a variety of food and beverage options available at locations throughout the stadium.

If you attend training camp this year, share your photos with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BeOn12!

