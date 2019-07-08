The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) today announced a multi-year extension of the partnership that keeps 12 News as the team’s Official Television Partner.

“This has been such a tremendous partnership not only for our team and 12 News but most importantly for fans and viewers,” said Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. “We are thrilled to extend the relationship and continue to work with 12 News on both great content as well as important initiatives for our community.”

12 News will air three of the Cardinals preseason games this year beginning tomorrow (August 8) vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:00 PM. The other preseason broadcasts on 12 News are Saturday, August 24 at Minnesota and Thursday, August 29 at Denver.

In addition, 12 News will continue to air “Cardinals Locker Room” each Sunday night and the team produced “Cardinals: Season In Focus,” and “Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury” throughout the season.

“Two years ago we established this partnership with the simple goal of taking the strength of our Arizona brands and elevating the coverage available for our viewers and the fans of the Arizona Cardinals,” said Dean Ditmer, President and General Manager 12 News Phoenix and FOX11/My18 Tucson. “Now, we are extending this partnership further with great programming, such as the Emmy-award winning Cardinals Locker Room, impactful community activations and new initiatives for NFL and Cardinals fans throughout Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals will be one of the most dynamic teams to watch now and in the coming years! 12 News, FOX11 and My18 couldn’t be prouder to continue as the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals!”

About 12 News:

12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News is the winner of a 2019 Gracie Award, ten 2017 Rocky Mountain Emmy® Awards, nine 2017 Associated Press Awards, and the 2017 Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Breaking News Coverage. At 12 News, It’s A Matter of Facts. We are always on, covering Everything Arizona, across all our platforms, including 12News.com, the 12 News app, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. 12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals.



About TEGNA:

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 35 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.