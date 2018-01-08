GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have partnered with the 100 Club of Arizona to raise money for fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Tyler Edenhofer’s family.

Edenhofer was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday night as he and two other troopers and multiple police officers tried to take a suspect into custody along Interstate 10. The U.S. Navy veteran was in the final days of his field training for DPS when he was killed.

The fundraiser will also support Troopers Sean Rodecap and Dalin Dorris, who were injured in the incident.

The gates at University of Phoenix Stadium will open for the team’s annual Red & White Practice at 12:30 p.m., and a barbecue will take place at the south lawn near Gate 1 at the southwest side of the stadium.

All proceeds from the barbecue and from the 50/50 raffle during Saturday’s practice will go to the 100 Club in support of the three troopers and their families.

