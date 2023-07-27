Camping with the Cards Day 2: Budda Baker gets a raise

12Sports has the latest from Training Camp 2023, including Baker's raise, who is officially the starting running back, and more

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Day two of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals hadn't even begun before the biggest news of the day broke: safety Budda Baker got the raise he has been asking for all offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the story Thursday morning, saying before camp, Baker and the Cardinals agreed to a deal giving the five-time Pro Bowler $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this year along with a $300,000 signing bonus. The deal also gave Budda a raise for the 2024-25 season.

This comes after Baker was a full participant in the first day of training camp, and Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon loved having his effort and enthusiasm on the field.

"He plays the game, in my opinion, how the game should be played," Gannon said. "And it's easy to point out to other people, that type of effort and enthusiasm when you turn on the tape. And that's how he's always been since the first time I studied him coming out of Washington. So, (I'm) glad we have him."

Gannon added that the way Baker plays stands out, not only in games but even when they watch film of practice.

"When you turn on a tape, everyone is watching that tape, who stands out? You know, I think (Assistant Head Coach & Special Teams Coordinator) Jeff Rodgers said it best in his special teams meeting, he's looking for guys, when you turn on a tape, it's like, Who the (blank) is that guy? You know, and obviously, everyone knows who number three is, but those type of plays show up pretty consistently on a tape for him," Gannon noted.

Gannon also confirmed that James Conner will continue to be the Cardinals' starting running back, a role he took over in 2022.

"After playing (Conner) multiple times and the type of player that he is, just with his combination of quickness and power and speed and vision, I'm excited to watch him get behind this O-Line and cram the ball," Gannon said.

Speaking of the offensive line, Gannon told reporters he made a point to make it into their meetings after day one of practice on Wednesday.

"I selectively go to certain meetings," Gannon said. "I think I'm still kind of figuring out my cadence in the morning, in the afternoon. But I wanted to make sure I was in that room yesterday because of what we had going in today."

Gannon also pointed out rookie offensive lineman Paris Johson, saying he was impressed by the first-round pick's performance in his first-ever training camp practice.

"He stepped in there yesterday and did a good job," Gannon said. "And I sat in the meeting room with him last night and (Johnson) has some things to clean up, like everybody, you know, I mean, there's some mistakes that are being made that some you get away with, some you don't, but I think just as a continual improvement from each individual, and then collectively as a unit.

"But you really see when you sit in an O-Line meeting, I mean, it is another planet," Gannon continued. "I mean, they literally play a completely different game than everybody else is playing. So you just have an appreciation for what's going on and how fast things are moving and technique and fundamentals and different calls. And the the mental part of their game, I think probably goes overlooked at times. And it should not go overlooked. Because they got a lot going on."

But despite having a lot going on for each and every player on the Cardinals, including learning new offensive and defensive systems, Gannon said he was impressed with how few mistakes were made during practice.

"I thought it was really good, " Gannon said. "I thought for the amount of plays that we had, how we decided to structure the installs a little bit different for these guys. And I was actually very pleased but (we've) got to keep compounding on that and make sure that when new things go in, you don't see the errors and the mistakes go up."

And Gannon admitted that goes for him as well as he adjusts to his first training camp as a head coach. And he has noticed one big difference already.

"I think honestly, just having a little more awareness of everything that's going on," Gannon said. "But I think that defining people's roles around me helps me with that because I listen to people and they're doing a good job of making sure that I have that type of vision. So I'm excited about that."

The Cardinals will continue Training Camp 2023 Friday at State Farm Stadium. Their first preseason game is August 11th against the Denver Broncos at home. They open the season exactly one month after that, on the road against the Washington Commanders.