2022 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals trade up, select USC wide receiver in first round

Team 12's Cameron Cox tells us who he thinks the Arizona Cardinals will select in the 2022 NFL Draft.

PHOENIX — Let the record show --- I HATE MOCK DRAFTS. They’re always wrong and a waste of time.

Every year, the football world goes crazy for someone’s best (and most of the time worst) guess at who your favorite team will pick in the upcoming draft.

They should call it the ‘impossible parlay.’ You have a better chance at going to the moon then getting your mock draft right… I don’t know if that’s true (hint: I made it up), but it sure feels that way.

With all that being said, here’s MY 2022 Cardinals mock draft for the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s no secret… This 11-win football team has some massive holes to fill. Their wish list includes: WR, EDGE rusher, CB, OL, RB, DL.

Right off the back – I’m making a TRADE!!!!!

Round 1

(Cardinals trade their 1st and 3rd round picks in 2023 to the Saints for the 19th overall pick in 2022)

Cardinals select USC receiver Drake London

The Cardinals have to go offense in the first round. Kyler Murray needs more playmakers.

London is a perfect fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. A big-play receiver that can play all-over the field and make DeAndre Hopkins-like catches. He led all college football in contested catches last season, and would jump A.J. Green and Rondale Moore on the depth chart.

Plus, London will be able to grow with Murray for the life of his likely upcoming long-term extension.

Round 1 (23rd overall)

Cardinals select Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green

With their original first round pick, they get Kyler Murray more protection. Green has the skills to start on opening day.

The Cardinals only have two offensive lineman under contract in 2023 (C Rodney Hudson and OL Josh Jones), so finding a long-term member of the KMPA (Kyler Murray Protection Agency) is a must.

Round 2

Cardinals select Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

The defense desperately needs to replace Chandler Jones. Ebiketie has the natural ability to fill that void and play right away.

The 6-2, 250 pound first-team All-Big Ten member was a constant presence in the backfield, who demanded plenty of attention. He totaled 62 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 18 TFLs, and 3 forced fumbles.

Round 3

Cardinals select ASU running back Rachaad White

Folks in AZ --- you know why. White is the best pass-catching running back in the draft. He replaces Chase Edmonds.

Round 5

(Cardinals trade a 6th and 7th pick to move back into the 5th round)

Cardinals select Minnesota tackle Daniel Faalele

When people talk about him, they use words like “mauler” and “engulfs.” The 6’8, 387 pounder only allowed 1 sack all year. He would be a towering edition to the KMPA (Kyler Murray Protection Agency)

Round 6

Cardinals select Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He was overshadowed by Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati’s other cornerback who should be a first-round pick, but Bryant is someone who could play a major roll on an NFL defense.

Round 7

Cardinals select Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy

The local kid is coming home. The former Friday Night Fever Offensive Player of the Year at Perry High school and the greatest quarterback in Iowa State history gets to now be the Cardinals 3rd string QB.

Cardinals select Kansas receiver Kwamie Lassiter II

There would be no better story in the draft than bringing home the local kid (Hamilton HS) and son of former Cardinal, the late Kwamie Lassiter.

