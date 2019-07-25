GLENDALE, Ariz. - It is Thursday, day one of Arizona Cardinals training camp, the first day that the players take the field for practice in front of fans.

Team members and coaches spent the morning speaking with media. Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray took the podium followed by head coach Kliff Kingsbury and both talked about the expectations for the offense and how the team is adjusting to learning Kingsbury's schemes.

The team took the field in the afternoon and went through drills and some 11-on-11 live scenarios.

Following the press conferences and locker room interviews with several players including David Johnson after morning walkthroughs, 12 Sports' Cameron Cox and Bruce Cooper sat down to discuss observations so far on the first practice day.

