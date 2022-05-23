Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker creates new identity while going out to bar alone

The Cardinals' Pro Bowl safety said he became James the dentist during a visit to a Valley bar

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has a new secret identity: James the 45-year-old dentist, which he pulled out while visiting a Valley bar over the weekend.

Baker tweeted out Saturday night that he had gone to a bar, but did not say which one.

On Monday, reporters asked Baker about the tweet, and if he met any new friends.

"I didn't really meet some friends, but I did have a few conversations, talk to a couple of people," Baker said.

Then, Baker revealed that he had been using a fake name while at the bar.

"My name was James. So, it was cool. I had a good time. I had a couple of waters, [and] had a good time."

Just went to a bar by myself… I’m proud of that. #introvert — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) May 22, 2022

Baker also said that his true identity was never revealed.

"It was pretty dark in there. I just walked in there, sat by myself and just drank this water," Baker said.

Baker then said that 'James' has a career outside of football, but it was never shared at the bar.

"We didn't get to that extent, but if they would have asked, my profession, I probably would have said, like, I'm a dentist or something. And they would be like 'You're a dentist? How old are you?' And I'm like, 'I'm 45.'"

James the dentist and the Arizona Cardinals began voluntary OTAs on Monday. The first mandatory minicamp will be held June 14-16.

They will kick off the 2022-23 regular season at home at State Farm Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11.