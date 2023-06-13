Budda Baker attending Cardinals’ minicamp, but not practicing

Coach Gannon admitted Baker is working through the “business side of things” and he’s not sure if he’ll be on the field during the minicamp.

PHOENIX — Budda Baker was in the building, but not on the field for the first day of the Cardinals' mandatory minicamp.

“It was good to have him in the building today," said head coach Jonathan Gannon. “Smile on his face. He was asking a bunch of questions. I told them coaches, 'you better be on your toes' because he's going to ask. Not on the field, but he's working through some things. (I) have really good conversations with him. The dialogue has been great and I’m ready to get number three back out there.”

Gannon admitted Baker is working through the “business side of things” and he’s not sure if he’ll be on the field during minicamp. But they’re fired up to have him in the building.

“He’s obviously an unbelievable player,” Gannon said. "He's got a smile on his face, winning attitude, (and) he’s positive. Heard me talk about interactive meetings. He's carries the flag on it, he wants to know, and that's a true pro. So it was it was good to have him in here today."

Players and coaches aren’t worried about Baker missing time on the field. Gannon said the past few weeks he has received texts from Baker with video clips asking for coaching points.

“I think if there's anybody that you shouldn't have to worry about on this defense not being here, right now, it's Budda Baker,” said linebacker Dennis Gardeck. “Not at all concerned, he came to me and said, 'Hey, I saw this on film.' Like he's doing everything. Everything has been voluntary up until now. I know he's been handling his business and he's going to be ready. He's not a shy guy. He's still he's still Budda Baker.”

12Sports confirmed Baker reported on Monday, just like he said he would during our exclusive interview at the end of May. Baker told 12Sports' Cameron Cox he would be there for mandatory minicamp and training camp.

“Oh yeah, of course I’ll be there when it’s time to be there," Baker said. "When it’s time to be there I’ll be there smiling and (be) the same regular guy that I am."

Baker had been absent from voluntary offseason workouts and organized team activities following a reported trade request in February. Baker is seeking a new contract. The 27-year-old has two years left on his current deal with no guaranteed money.

“Budda has been Budda,” said linebacker Isaiah Simmons. “He’s a huge leader and we’re happy to see him. I don’t have any worries with him going anywhere.”

GM Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Monday that Baker is "a big part of this team” and the contract talks are ongoing.

"We expected Budda to be here this week,” Ossenfort said. "I've made my feelings very clear how I feel about Budda, and the rest of the organization (has) as well. We were just excited to see him around the building. I think we're going to continue to keep our discussions and line of communication open, which Budda's been great. His representation's been great. We're going to get through this week here and see where we're at."

Other notables at the minicamp include CB Antonio Hamilton, OL Kelvin Beachum and LB/S Isaiah Simmons. TE Zach Ertz was running during the open portion of practice by the defense and QB Kyler Murray was watching the quarterbacks. Still no update on a timetable for Murray’s return.

"We'll see," Gannon said. "Long way to go. There are five or six weeks before we start. We'll take it day by day and he's doing a good job improving his game every day, in the training room, in the meeting room."

