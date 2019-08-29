GLENDALE, Ariz. — The regular season is officially almost here with one final preseason game left for the Arizona Cardinals.

The team called it the "final preseason exam." The Cards are at Broncos Stadium at Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos Thursday.

You can watch the game on 12 News KPNX-TV (NBC) with the game starting at 6 p.m. The pre-game show will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Paul Calvisi, Ron Wolfley and Lisa Matthews will be your game time broadcast team.

Team 12's Cam Cox and Paul Gerke will be reporting from Denver starting in the First at 4 newscast.

Prior to taking the field for their final preseason game, the Cardinals announced they had traded OL Korey Cunningham to the Patriots for Patriots' sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

