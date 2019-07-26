GLENDALE, Ariz. - Former Washington State defensive back Jalen Thompson was constantly refreshing Twitter on his phone on July 10 waiting to see if his name would be called in a draft where names rarely get called.

While checking Twitter that day, Thompson finally saw his name.

Thompson said he saw that the Indianapolis Colts picked him up in the draft, but then the tweet was deleted.

"It got taken down after like a minute so I felt like maybe something went wrong or something like that so I just knew I had to wait for a team to call me," Thompson told reporters Friday. "I would've definitely believed that I made that roster."

It was the NFL Supplemental Draft, for players that couldn't enter the April NFL Draft, but were not going to return to school. Thompson reportedly lost his final year of NCAA eligibility for purchasing an over-the-counter supplemental from a nutrition store, which violated NCAA rules.

Finally, in the fifth-round of the draft, the Cardinals made the lone pick, selecting Thompson. In doing so, the team surrenders a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Then Arizona picked me up," Thompson said. "It's just a blessing I'm glad to be here."

Thompson said after he was deemed ineligible, he appealed and ultimately lost and would not be able to return to Washington State. So, the defensive back entered the supplemental draft along with a handful of other players.

"I tried to appeal it, they didn't let me come back to the team and then I just instantly went back home to train and pretty much just got ready for that draft," Thompson said. "I did pretty good with my numbers, I feel like the Cardinals got a steal with me."

Thompson is a product of a Washington State team coached my Mike Leach, a wizard of the "air raid" style of offense that Kliff Kingsbury is bringing to the Cardinals in 2019 with rookie Kyler Murray at quarterback.

Thompson went up against that offense every day in practice and feels like he'll be ready for camp and the NFL season.

"It's probably just a little bit faster in the NFL, but for the most part I feel like they have the same route concepts, pretty much the same things for the most part," he said. "I'll be well adjusted to the NFL."

Thompson was an all-conference safety at Washington State. In 39 career games with the team, he had 191 tackles and six interceptions.

With Arizona, Thompson is learning multiple positions where he could be used including safety, nickel and possibly cornerback.

"I'm trying to work at strong safety, free safety and nickel for the most part, so it's a little harder for me because I got to learn all three in a shorter amount of time, but I feel like I'm getting it down for the most part," Thompson said.

Thompson said that while he "of course" dreamt of getting his name called at the NFL Draft one day, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Just to be in the NFL that was my real dream for me just to be in the NFL and play at this level of competition so I'm not disappointed, I'm not mad about anything," he said. "The way that this happened, it was supposed to happen this way in my opinion. I'm just blessed to be here."