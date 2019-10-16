PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6.

Murray led the team in a close win over the Atlanta Falcons. The score was 34-33 at home.

The nail-biter ended with Falcon's kicker Matt Bryant missing an extra point to tie the game with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter.

RELATED: Patrick Peterson suspension ends as trade rumors swirl

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals beat Falcons 34-33 after Bryant's extra point miss

On offense, Murray completed 27 of 37 for 340 yards with three touchdowns. His passer rating was 128.2.

Murray was recognized for the high completion rate, setting several of his own career records and leading the game-winning touchdown drive.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray speaks after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 34-33.

Rick Scuteri

Murray is the second Arizona Cardinals rookie to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The first was running back Ronald Moore in 1993.

The Cardinals have two wins in a row at 2-3-1.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals fans are wearing bow ties to Sunday's game in memory of 'Mr. B' Bill Bidwill