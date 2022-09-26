After the death of their son, family sets off on an amazing stadium journey to honor him

To honor their son’s memory, the family wanted to visit every NFL stadium to see the Cardinals play and leave a little bit of his ashes on every field.

PHOENIX — One of the best parts of the this job is all the incredible people I get to meet.

I’ve known Rick and Lisa Wilcoxson for five years. They are lifelong Cardinals fans and season ticket holders since they moved to Arizona. But their son, Anthony, was the biggest fan in the household.

In fact, it was football and game days with Anthony at State Farm Stadium that really bonded this family together over the years.

Sadly, in April 2013, Anthony passed away during his freshman year at Arizona State University. The family wasn’t sure they could ever watch another football again, but then most amazing idea came to them.

They started this project to heal nine years ago.

This year, they finally completed it, but along the way, their lives changed in ways they could’ve never seen coming.

