Cardinals WR Moore makes 'catch of the year' in Arizona's close win over 49ers

The rookie wide receiver's epic catch put the Cardinals in position to continue their perfect win streak.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In just five weeks of NFL play, Arizona Cardinal wide receiver, Rondale Moore, already has what many is calling the catch of the year.

With about eight minutes left in the first half of the Cardinals game against the 49ers Sunday, the rookie fought through defenders to complete a 33-yard catch from quarterback Kyler Murray.

What makes the catch exceptional and a solid contender for catch of the year, is the fact that Moore completed it while using the tip of his toes and just mere inches from the sidelines.

On second down and 10 with pressure mounting on Murray in the pocket on the 47 yard-line, Murray hitched a wobbly throw to Moore down the sideline.

The game announcers automatically called the catch incomplete but after a review of the play, referees reversed the call saying it was a completed catch. Moore's saving grace was his planted toes and firm grasp on the ball.

The play gave the Cardinals a first down inside the 49ers territory which led to a field goal for the red birds.

The Cardinals finished the game 17-10, keeping their record perfect. Arizona is the only team in the NFL to go 5-0 this season.

So far Moore, who was drafted 49th overall from Purdue University, has recorded 21 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown this season.

