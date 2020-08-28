Arizona Cardinals will not have fans at first two home games, team announces

The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that there will be no fans at the team's first two home games this season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals announced Friday that there will be no fans at the team's first two home games this season.

Teams around the NFL have been making similar decisions in recent weeks and planning to evaluate whether fans will be allowed as the season goes on.

Multiple teams have made decisions that a certain percentage of fans will be allowed to come to games, like the Kansas City Chiefs who say they'll cap crowds at 17%, or 22,000 fans.

Arizona guidelines currently restrict large gatherings in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This will mean there will be no fans for the Cardinals' home opener on Sept. 20 against Washington and the following week against Detroit.

The possibility of hosting some fans as the season goes on has not been ruled out, the Cardinals said, citing Arizona's dropping coronavirus numbers.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told Team 12's Ryan Cody in an exclusive interview that he wasn't ruling out fans for the 2020 season.

"I'm not ruling it out, but obviously we all know the atmosphere here and I think a lot of the things that have been done are important, especially as business leaders, making sure to keep the public safe," Bidwill said. "We're an organization that brings people together and we need to make sure we keep the public safe, but also our players, our coaches, so that we can proceed and play in the games."

Last month, the Cardinals told season ticket holders that all previous season ticket sales have been voided and that credits remain on their accounts.