Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks preview, how to watch, prediction

The Arizona Cardinals will play on the national stage for the second straight week as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will play on the national stage for the second straight week as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on NBC's Sunday Night Football on 12 News.

After dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football earlier this week, the Cardinals will now play in prime time in consecutive weeks for the first time since playing in three straight in Weeks 5-7 (Thursday-Monday-Sunday) of the 2016 season.

The Cardinals haven't played on Sunday Night Football since Oct. 23, 2016, when they hosted the Seahawks at State Farm Stadium, losing 36-6.

This will be Arizona's 10th appearance on Sunday Night Football since NBC began airing the broadcast in 2006.

Arizona and Seattle will meet again in three weeks on Thursday Night Football at Seattle in Week 11.

The Seahawks lead the NFC West division and are the NFC's only undefeated team left. The Cardinals sit at second in the division with the Los Angeles Rams at 4-2.

The Cardinals announced last week that they would be bringing back up to 1,200 fans for the home game against Seattle.

Last season, the Cardinals lost to Seattle at home 27-10, but would bounce back to defeat them in Seattle 27-13 in Week 16.

Following Sunday Night Football on 12 News this weekend, Cardinals Locker Room will follow as we breakdown the game and more.

MATCHUP: Arizona Cardinals (4-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (5-0)

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

KICKOFF: 5:20 p.m. Arizona time

WATCH: 12 News (NBC)

SPREAD: Seahawks -3.5

PREDICTION

I picked against Arizona last week on Monday night and I was way off. I'm not going to make that mistake twice.

The Cardinals come in with a lot of momentum, while the Seahawks could come out stagnant, coming off a bye week. Arizona's defense shut down Dallas' stable of strong receivers last week and they'll have a similar test against Russell Wilson targets D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. .

Budda Baker and Byron Murphy will need to come up strong like they did on Monday night for the Cardinals to win this game and I think they're going to.

DeAndre Hopkins is the only receiver in the NFL averaging more than 100 yards receiving per game. He'll draw a lot of focus from the Seattle secondary, so don't be surprised if Christian Kirk continues to make a big impact.

Cardinals win a tight one.

Arizona Cardinals 30 Seattle Seahawks 26